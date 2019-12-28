University Lecturer in Pakistan Sentenced to Death on Blasphemy Charges

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – On Dec. 21, Junaid Hafeez, a Muslim lecturer at the University of Bahauddin Zakriya in Multan, was sentenced to death by a trial court in Multan after being convicted under Pakistan’s notorious blasphemy laws. Hafeez graduated with a degree in American literature from a university in the USA.

Hafeez was arrested in March 2013 after being accused of posting derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad on Facebook and repeating those remarks verbally. In 2014, Hafeez’s defense attorney, Rashid Rehman, was shot and killed in his office by extremists for “defending a blasphemer.”

Hafeez has reportedly been attacked by other prisoners several times and has been kept in solitary confinement in the central jail in Multan for last five years. Throughout his trial, there have been frequent delays as court hearings and judges have transferred his case multiple times. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hafeez’s case has been heard by at least eight trial judges over the past five years.

