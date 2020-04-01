‘Shoot Them Dead!’ Philippines President Sparks Outrage After Calling for Poverty-Stricken Protesters to Be Killed if a Threat

MANILA – Outrage is being expressed after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday — in the midst of protests and riots from the poor who state that they are going hungry in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown — that he has ordered the police and military to shoot any protesters who make authorities feel physically threatened.

“Remember, you leftists: You are not the government. Do not go around causing trouble and riots because I will order you detained until this COVID [outbreak ends],” he said, according to a translation from Rappler.

“I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military, also the barangay, that if there is trouble [and] the situation arises that people fight and your lives are on the line, shoot them dead. Do you understand? Dead,” Duterte continued. “Instead of causing trouble, I’ll send you to the grave.”

According to reports, residents in the Sitio San Roque slum area of Manila’s Quezon City began protesting the lack of government assistance while being quarantined to their homes in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Security and police sought to send the people back into their shanties, but they refused. Approximately 20 were arrested.

Duterte accused the liberal group Kadamay of being behind the uproar, which was carried out by members of Samana and other locals, according to the Philippine Star.

“We are here to call for help because of hunger,” protester Jocy Lopez, 47, told reporters before she was arrested. “We have not been given food, rice, groceries or cash. We have no work. Who do we turn to?”

The government denies claims that food was not brought to the area, remarking in a statement, “In fact, there is continuous distribution of food packs throughout the city, both from the local government and the barangays to ensure that affected families are looked after during this crisis period.”

Duterte called for patience from those who are affected by the quarantine.

“It is getting worse,” he said, according to the Gulf Times. “So once again, I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen. You may have to wait for the delayed delivery, but it will come and you will not be hungry. You will not starve to death.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.