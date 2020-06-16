Cartoon Network Celebrates ‘Pride Month’ With Videos of Youth ‘LGBTQ’ Activists, ‘Pride’ Playlist

Cartoon Network is again celebrating Pride Month this year, releasing videos with teens talking about homosexuality and transgenderism and finding the “courage” to be an activist for the cause. The network has also posted a Pride playlist on its site and app, featuring homosexual-themed episodes from “Steven Universe” and “Craig of the Creek.”

“Our world is changing every day and it’s the courage of individuals that bring forth progress,” Cartoon Network tweeted on Wednesday. “While the world continues to push for equality, CN celebrates the people and families within the LGBTQ+ community, all month long and all year round. #HappyPrideMonth”

The network also shared a video from its “Drawn To” series that featured youth talking about being an ally for homosexual and transgender causes. Each person had their “preferred pronoun” written next to their name.

“I want anybody who is afraid or scared of coming out to know that they are loved by so many people for the LGBTQ community. You are loved and accepted no matter what,” one of the speakers states.

“Show up to a Pride parade. Pride parades are for everyone,” another urges. “LGBT is for everyone.”

“I am proud to be transgender,” one states. “I am proud to be queer,” another says. “I am proud to be non-binary,” a third remarks.

According to Animation Magazine, a second video is forthcoming, called “Drawn to Love.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Cartoon Network has also created a Pride Month playlist, featuring episodes from the cartoons “Steven Universe” and “Craig of the Creek.” In 2018, “Steven Universe” featured episodes where the female characters Sapphire and Ruby became engaged and “married,” locking lips after being pronounced “Garnet.”

The Cartoon Network store features t-shirts, throw pillows and a tote bag with images from the ceremony or the two kissing.

“Love is in the air! This pillow celebrates the married couple and their happy day! This throw pillow features Ruby and Sapphire kissing on their wedding day inside of a heart outline,” one of the listings states. “Add to any living room or bedroom setting to just the right amount of color!”

In the “Craig of the Creek” episode “The Haunted Dollhouse”, which also depicts an occultic seance, witches Courtney and Tabitha are caught kissing in the dark. The two first revealed their feelings for each other in the episode “The Curse.”

The episodes are included in Cartoon Network’s Pride playlist.

Reactions were mixed to Cartoon Network’s Pride Month tweet, with some finding the promotion laudable and others disappointed that such themes are presented to impressionable youth. Much profanity was used on both sides.

“Just saw this commercial on Cartoon Network, and I’m happy to see how they addressed #PrideMonth,” one wrote. “Salute to the network.”

“Thanks, that really help me set my mind, and I think I will come out to my friends and say that I’m gay,” another said.

“Children shouldn’t watch this garbage,” a third stated.

“It is NOT your job to teach MY CHILDREN about LGBTQ! I saw this commercial, for the first time tonight, discussing LGBTQ while watching a cartoon with my child! Move this commercial to a later time slot or you’ve LOST my business!” another exclaimed.

As previously reported, while the Bible teaches kindness toward others, it also instructs that men are not to take pride in their sins but to humbly repent of them — no matter what the transgression (Isaiah 1:16; Jeremiah 4:14; Mark 1:16).

Scripture states that the unregenerate man is naturally drawn to desire what is verboten as all are born with the Adamic sin nature (Romans 5:19), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

All men are therefore lawbreakers and guilty in the sight of God (Romans 3:19), evoking His wrath.

“[W]e all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others,” Ephesians 2:3 outlines.

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to do what men could not do for themselves, to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

Jesus’ sacrifice for the unrighteous cost a great price, as Isaiah 52:14 states, “His visage was so marred more than any man, and His form more than the sons of men.”

In light of Christ laying down his life for His enemies (Romans 5:10), God calls all men to repent and believe the gospel (Mark 1:15). Acts 2:38-40 exhorts, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. For the promise is unto you and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call. … Save yourselves from this untoward generation.”

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again — a work of the Spirit transforming their very nature from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

2 Corinthians 5:15 says, “He died for all that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them and rose again.”

Romans 3:23 plainly warns, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>