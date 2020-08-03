Anglican Church in Bristol Hosts Drive-In Service in Supermarket Parking Lot

(Evangelical Focus) — St. Michael’s Church, Stoke Gifford, in Bristol, England hosted a drive-in church service on July 26 in the Sainsbury supermarket’s parking lot.
Organizers reported that there were over 100 cars were in attendance, with an estimated total of around 300 people, and the store was very helpful and made the team feel really welcome.
The restrictions for church meetings have now eased in the UK to allow acts of public services inside churches, but singing is still not permitted indoors, so that St Michael’s decided to make corporate worship with singing possible from the car.
