Judge Revokes Father’s Joint Decision-Making Authority Over Son Who Wife Insists Is a Girl, Must Attend Affirming Counseling

DALLAS — A Dallas judge has revoked a father’s joint conservatorship in his young son’s medical, psychological and psychiatric care and ruled in favor of the child’s mother, who insists that the boy, named James, identifies as a girl named “Luna.” The judge also granted the mother’s request that the boy, his brother and father be required to attend counseling that affirms their son as a girl. Costs are estimated to be at $5,000 a month.

“James and Jude did not have a victory in court today. Judge Mary Brown has condemned James and Jude to a life of therapy, confusion, and abuse without even having a hearing. There are no other words for what has happened today,” reads an update on the Save James Facebook page.

“She has forced James to live as ‘Luna’ in a school surrounded by teachers and therapists who do not acknowledge that he has said multiple times to multiple people that he wants to be a boy and hates being forced to be a girl,” it states. “She has forced Jude into a stressful existence of constant lies and misery as he watches his brother get destroyed before him without any hope for an end to this madness.”

As previously reported, Jeff Younger has eight-year-old twin boys, James and Jude. When James was three, his mother, Texas pediatrician Anne Georgulas, began dressing him as a girl as she believed that he identified as transgender, seeing that he imitated female characters from “Frozen” and wanted a girl’s toy from McDonald’s.

She consequently entered James into “psychological treatment,” where he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Georgulas also enrolled him in school as a girl.

However, friends of the Youngers state that the therapy is wrongfully leading James up to chemical castration and assert that the child prefers to dress and act like a boy when he is away from his mother. They outline that James loves pillow forts, campouts, plastic swords, superhero outfits and bow ties, and that he has wrestled and played battleship with their sons as boys naturally do.

“When James is with Jeff, the boy shows no signs of wanting to be a girl. Even when in female company, away from Jeff, James rejects a female gender expression,” the Save James Facebook page contends.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



However, Georgulas claimed in court documents in 2018 that Younger was being “emotionally abusive” toward the child in treating him as a boy, which included taking him to get his hair cut.

“[T]he father has engaged in emotionally abusive behavior toward the child (as example only, haircutting and other non-affirming actions),” an attorney for Georgulas wrote.

She asked that Younger be prevented from cutting James’ hair, as well as for an injunction prohibiting him “from engaging in non-affirming behavior and/or taking Luna outside the home as James, or allowing others to do so.”

Georgulas further requested that if the father fails to affirm the boy as “Luna,” that the court either limit his consecutive overnight possession of the children or place it under supervision.

In October, Judge Kim Cooks gave both parents joint conservatorship after a jury initially ruled against giving Younger sole decision-making authority over the child’s care.

Life Site News reports that Cooks found that Georgulas was being “overly affirming in instances when James supposedly showed a desire to be a girl, including taking him to LGBTQ parades, buying him dresses and fake hair, and enrolling him in kindergarten as a ‘girl’ named ‘Luna.'”

However, Georgulas appealed and sought for Cooks to be recused from the case. Judge Mary Brown then presided over the matter, upholding the joint conservatorship in January, but Georgulas appealed again.

A hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11, but the Save James Facebook pages states that Brown ruled without one and instead granted Georgulas her requests for sole authority over the care of her twin sons and that they and Younger enroll in counseling that affirms James as Luna.

According to reports, Georgulas is not James and Judes’ biological mother as the twins were conceived via an egg donor through in vitro fertilization.