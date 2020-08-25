Jerry Falwell Jr. Acknowledges Wife’s Illicit Affair, Submits Resignation But Then Withdraws It

(Business Insider) — Liberty University announced late Monday evening that Jerry Falwell Jr. “withdrew” his resignation, hours after he agreed to step down as president following a series of controversies he was embroiled in.

Falwell walked back his resignation after multiple news outlets confirmed the news earlier on Monday. The college’s full board of directors plans to meet on Tuesday.

The tussle between Falwell and the college comes a day after Reuters reported that he and his wife, Becki, were involved in a years-long sexual relationship with his former business partner, Giancarlo Granda. Falwell denied the charges, which were made by Granda, and claimed that only his wife had an extra-marital affair.

Falwell had been placed on leave two weeks ago, and “additional matters came to light that made it clear that it would not be in the best interest of the university for him to return from leave and serve as president,” a university statement outlined on Monday. Read the statement in full here.

“I was never called to be a pastor. My calling was to use my legal and business expertise to make Liberty University the evangelical version of Note Dame,” Falwell told ABC News. “Some of us are called to be preachers, that wasn’t mine. I was called to make Liberty University the greatest Christian university in the world, and I couldn’t have done that as a preacher.”

