Chinese Pastor Recounts Persecution of His Church and Family

ZHAOTONG, Yunnan Province (ChinaAid) — During an interview with a reporter on Oct. 19, Wang Hai, a Miao pastor, talked about persecutions he and the church he pastors routinely experience.

According to Hai, government officials have relentlessly harassed him and his family. They have ransacked his home, as well as those of other church members. Officials have also arrested Hai and others in the church. As a result, the church cannot function normally.

Those living in the Miao village, the location of the church, do not have access to access to electricity, roads of faucet water. Due to their poverty, they cannot move to other areas.

