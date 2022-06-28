World’s Top Persecutors of Christians Called Out in Upcoming Report

International Christian Concern to Share the Incriminating Report via Facebook Livestream of International Religious Freedom Summit

06/28/2022 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) is releasing its annual “Persecutor of the Year Awards” report at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington D.C. on June 29, 2022. The 150-page, comprehensive report will document the world’s top 16 persecutors of Christians across the globe within the last year.

The “2022 Persecutor of the Year Awards” report will break down these actors by country, entity, and individual and document their activities and methods. ICC will name one dubious ‘winner’ in each of the three categories.

“This report isn’t a list of sad, small statistics happening somewhere in the world, far-removed from us,” said Jeff King, president of ICC. “Many of these are mass human rights violations, with some approaching genocide. Religious freedom is an issue that affects people of all faiths and is a key driver in political freedom. Our report documents actual, ongoing religious persecution that is consistently ignored by major media, and barely touched by our comfortable churches in the United States. This report is a wakeup call to churches in the West and a challenge to know the truth and act on it.”

King and survivors of global religious persecution will be on hand at the event to answer questions and provide insight into the world’s top persecutors of Christians.

The program will also include recorded messages from persecution survivors and experts from Nigeria, North Korea, Iran, and more.

“These survivors are the real face of what’s happening to Christians around us,” said King. “They are the heart of ICC’s work.”

ICC joins other organizations such as The Heritage Foundation, The Religious Freedom Institute, All Dulles Area Muslim Society, Meta and more at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. on June 28-30, 2022. This yearly summit is hosted with the goal of “increasing public awareness and political strength for the international religious freedom movement.” For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be available to watch on a Facebook livestream.

Just a few of the summit speakers, along with ICC president Jeff King, include:

Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett , President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice

, President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice Rashad Hussain , Advisor to The President on Religious Freedom Conditions and Policy

, Advisor to The President on Religious Freedom Conditions and Policy Nancy Pelosi , Speaker of the US House of Representatives

, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Honorable Michael R. Pompeo , Former US Secretary of State

, Former US Secretary of State Dalai Lama , Tibetan Buddhism leader

, Tibetan Buddhism leader Bishop David Malloy , Ninth Bishop of Rockford

, Ninth Bishop of Rockford Tom Farr , President of the Religious Freedom Institute

, President of the Religious Freedom Institute Azra Jafari, Former Mayor of Nili, Afghanistan

Learn more: irfsummit.org.

About International Christian Concern

International Christian Concern is an ecumenical, non-governmental, non-partisan Christian organization in Washington whose concern is the human rights of Christians and religious minorities. ICC’s skilled and dedicated staff works in Washington as well as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. Since 1995, ICC has served the global persecuted church through a three-pronged approach of advocacy, awareness, and assistance. ICC exists to bandage the wounds of persecuted Christians and to build the church in the toughest parts of the world. ICC currently has a presence in 26 countries.

Learn more: www.persecution.org.

**Press can register to attend and cover this event by emailing Jordan: jordan@alarryross.com **