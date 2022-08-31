Supreme Court of Pakistan grants bail to 3 Pakistani Christians charged with ‘blasphemy’

(Barnabas Aid) — The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad has granted bail to three Christians charged with “blasphemy” in separate cases.

Sanitary worker Salamat Mansha Masih was bailed on August 23. He was originally arrested in February 2021 while working for Lahore Waste Management Company.

Salamat, along with Haroon Masih, was accused by four Muslim college students of ridiculing Islam when preaching Christianity to them. The allegations center on a booklet that the Christian pair gave to the students. Haroon was bailed in February 2021.

