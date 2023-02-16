Asbury students, professor join false teacher Tony Campolo’s progressive protégé, Shane Claiborne, to discuss ‘revival’ in viral video

(Christian News Network) — In an online interview that has been now viewed close to 80,000 times in just a few days, several Asbury students and an adjunct professor joined false teacher Tony Campolo’s progressive protégé, Shane Claiborne, to discuss what is being called a “revival” at Asbury University on the YouTube channel for “Red Letter Christians”—an organization headed by Campolo and Claiborne.

The now viral video, entitled “Update from the Asbury University Revival”, features Claiborne (Campolo was not present) talking to several students about what is happening at Asbury, with Claiborne starting the interview by speaking to “Leena” and “Lauren”.

Christian News Network reached out to Asbury University’s Director of Strategic Communications Abby Laub several days ago when the video had amassed 7,000 views—which is now quickly approaching 80,000—for comment. However, she was not aware of the interview and requested a link to review it.

This story is breaking. Please come back.