Asbury ‘revival’ planned? Video posted a week before ‘revival’ began raises questions

While many are declaring that the “revival” taking place at Asbury University is real with people from various Christian denominational backgrounds praising the event and testifying of its authenticity—including those who preach a different gospel, such as Catholics and homosexual-affirming individuals, some are raising questions over a video that was posted online a week prior to the event beginning. Specifically, a video posted on YouTube on February 1 before the “revival” began on February 8 that heavily highlighted the school’s previous “revival” 50 years ago and pointed viewers to “join us” for a day of prayer set to take place “live from Asbury University” on February 23, with the concluding statement of “Lord, do it again.”

“Let’s ADOPT and saturate EVERY CAMPUS in America in prayer (go to http://collegiatedayofprayer.org to adopt a campus) and join us LIVE from Asbury University on Feb 23rd at 8-10pm ET with special guests Rick Warren, Francis Chan, Allen Hood and worship leaders from International House of Prayer, Circuit Riders + Black Voices Movement, and Met By Love Worship. Let’s believe God for REVIVAL amongst believers on college campuses and SPIRITUAL AWAKENING amongst the lost. Father, revive the saved and save the lost!!” the video’s caption reads.

“Oh my goodness! And this was aired 12 days ago…. Revival of peace and presence has broken out excited to join live in the 23rd oh boy I feel fire on that,” reads a comment by Ashley Gutierrez under the video.

“Wow, they had been planning this before the revival broke? Lord did it again, on His own timing! What will they now pray for on the 23rd 😃” another commented was posted with the username “Inviting Creativity” under the video.

This story is breaking. Please come back.