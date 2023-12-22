Whole Foods didn’t break the law by banning pins and face masks with BLM slogans, judge rules

(Business Insider) — Whole Foods didn’t break the law when it banned workers from wearing apparel and accessories with Black Lives Matter slogans and in some cases disciplined them for breaking this policy, a federal judge has ruled.

From early June 2020, following the killing of George Floyd, some Whole Foods staff starting wearing items including face masks, pins, jewelry, and T-shirts with BLM phrases such as “I can’t breathe,” “BLM,” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Managers and supervisory staff at the Amazon-owned retailer told workers that this violated the company’s dress code, and generally told them that they could either remove the item in question or clock out and go home early, which incurred attendance or dress-policy violations, allegedly leading to discharges in some cases, per the case proceedings. Some employees staged walkouts after being told they couldn’t wear accessories with BLM slogans.

