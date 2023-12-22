Whole Foods didn’t break the law by banning pins and face masks with BLM slogans, judge rules

By on No Comment

(Business Insider) — Whole Foods didn’t break the law when it banned workers from wearing apparel and accessories with Black Lives Matter slogans and in some cases disciplined them for breaking this policy, a federal judge has ruled.

From early June 2020, following the killing of George Floyd, some Whole Foods staff starting wearing items including face masks, pins, jewelry, and T-shirts with BLM phrases such as “I can’t breathe,” “BLM,” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Managers and supervisory staff at the Amazon-owned retailer told workers that this violated the company’s dress code, and generally told them that they could either remove the item in question or clock out and go home early, which incurred attendance or dress-policy violations, allegedly leading to discharges in some cases, per the case proceedings. Some employees staged walkouts after being told they couldn’t wear accessories with BLM slogans.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Whole Foods didn’t break the law by banning pins and face masks with BLM slogans, judge rules added by on
View all posts by Editor →