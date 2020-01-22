UK Midwife Student Blocked From Work Placement Over Pro-Life Views Seeks Apology

Photo Credit: Pexels

(The Christian Institute) A midwifery student is threatening legal action against her university after it cancelled her hospital placement over her pro-life views.

Julia Rynkiewicz was suspended from her placement after a lecturer at the University of Nottingham reported her involvement with the university’s Students for Life society.

Despite the allegations against her being dismissed, the university’s inquiry forced her to delay her studies. She will now graduate a year later than her peers and without access to student finance.

