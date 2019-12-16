Anti-Evangelism, Anti-Blasphemy Law Puts Nepali Believers Behind Bars

Nepal (Mission Network News) — It’s a challenging season for believers in Nepal. According to the American Center for Law and Justice, 17 Christians — both foreigners and locals — were arrested this year under the 2018 anti-conversion and blasphemy law.

Bibles For The World’s John Pudaite just returned from an extended visit to the former Hindu kingdom. “There have been a number of high profile arrests… under the anti-conversion law… and each one of those is now being pushed through the courts to test what’s going on,” he reports.

“Very quietly, some of our missionaries on the ground have been monitoring these situations, even visiting some of these people in the jails.” …

Nepali believers remain committed to Kingdom-building endeavors, he adds. Earlier this year, Bibles For The World distributed Scripture in Nepal with their partners’ help.

