Baby With One Percent Survival Chance Astounds Doctors

(The Christian Institute) — A mother who was told her baby would die and that she should have an abortion has shared how she clung on to hope and gave birth.

Kirsty Mizon was thrilled when she found out she was pregnant with a baby boy, but when her water broke at just 13 weeks, doctors told her the baby would die within 48 hours.

She said, “I was devastated. I went home and I waited for the inevitable to happen. But it didn’t. My baby’s heartbeat was still going strong.”

Kirsty continued, “All the way through the pregnancy they were offering me terminations and saying he will be handicapped and won’t be able to use his limbs.”

