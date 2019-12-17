Calif. Man Charged With First-Degree Murder After Allegedly Forcing Girlfriend to Ingest Abortion Pill at Gunpoint

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 23-year-old man in California is facing a first-degree murder charge, among other criminal offenses, after he allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to ingest an abortion pill while holding her at gunpoint.

Jagmeet Sandhu was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday following an investigation into the incident, which was reported to police by a relative of the woman.

“Her ex-boyfriend arrived at her apartment with a gun and made her take an unknown pill with the intent of having a miscarriage,” Sgt. Nathan McCauley told local television station KGET.

Police found the woman at a local hospital, where it was confirmed that her unborn baby had died. The woman also affirmed the report first given by her relative.

Investigators then obtained a warrant to search Sandhu’s home and “found several items of evidence to corroborate the victim’s statement,” McCauley said.

Sandhu was consequently taken into custody and is being held in the Kern County Jail without bail. He is facing six charges, including first-degree murder, assault with a firearm, and false imprisonment.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



As previously reported, in 2016, famed restaurateur Joshua Woodward was sentenced to nine years behind bars for allegedly slipping his girlfriend an abortion drug. In 2018, Manishkumar Patel of Wisconsin was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child. He had similarly spiked his girlfriend’s smoothie with an abortion-inducing drug.

That same year, Sikander Imran, a Virginia doctor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for secretly placing a pill in his girlfriend’s tea after she refused to obtain an abortion. All but three years of the sentence were suspended.

While all states allow mothers to have their unborn children murdered by an abortionist without penalty, 38 states have fetal homicide laws on the books that criminalize those other than the woman who engage in acts that result in the death of an unborn child.

Sorrow was expressed earlier this year when it was realized that New York’s new Reproductive Health Act removed both the first and second degree abortion statutes from the criminal code, including acts of self-abortion. A man who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach was not ultimately charged in the murder of the unborn baby because the laws had been repealed.

2 Timothy 3:1-4 reads, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God…”

Ecclesiastes 11:5 says, “As thou knowest not what is the way of the spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child, even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all.”