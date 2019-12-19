NHS Guidelines: Women Who Complain About Sharing Hospital Ward With ‘Transgenders’ Should Be Treated Like Racists

Photo Credit: Jyn Meyer

SCOTLAND (The Christian Institute) New NHS guidelines in Scotland say that women who complain about sharing a ward with biological men are “transphobic” and should be treated like racists.

Staff will be expected to say that there are “no men present” in response to a complaint from a female patient sharing a ward with a man who says he is a woman.

Women’s rights campaigner Susan Sinclair said the guidance completely ignored legitimate concerns.

The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s ‘Gender Reassignment Policy’ means that it may be the person who makes the complaint, rather than the transgender patient, who will be removed from the ward.

