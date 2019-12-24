US Volunteers Smuggle Bibles Into Laos: ‘Their Faith Greatly Impacted My Life’

(International Christian Concern) – As persecution against Christians in China intensifies, neighboring communist Southeast Asian countries also follow suit and begin to narrow the space for churches to exist.

While the future seems dimmed, a group of volunteers crossed borders and entered the communist Laos to bring the Word of God and encourage our Body there.

With ICC’s support, a U.S. based Christian group has been able to send 20,000 Lao Bibles and 8,500 Hmong language Bibles into Laos where the Hmong (ethnic minority) Church continues to grow, and their team was able to help distribute these Bibles inside the country after they were transported across the border.

A volunteer who went on a trip recently shared with ICC, “God allowed for us to deliver well over one thousand Bibles to this country. One Sunday, a few of us were able to cross the border and worship with some dear believers at an underground church service. This answered many of our ‘why’ questions, and I realized the deliveries were more than worth the time and resources invested. We were there to serve these brothers and sisters, but their faith greatly impacted my life.”

