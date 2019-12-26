‘It’s Unbiblical and UnChristian’: Zambian President Resists Trump Admin’s Push to Legalize Sodomy Under Threat of Losing Aid

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LUSAKA — The president of Zambia is continuing to resist the Trump administration’s campaign to legalize homosexual sex acts worldwide, as U.S. Ambassador Daniel Foote threatened to pull aid to the African nation after two men were jailed and President Edgar Lungu defended the sentence by declaring that homosexuality is “unbiblical and unChristian” and “we don’t want it.” Foote has now reportedly been recalled from the country as Lungu refuses to work with him, and a replacement is not expected anytime soon.

“We don’t want such people in our midst. We want him gone,” Lungu stated, according to the BBC.

“You cannot ask a government to make a decision at gun point, [saying that] ‘because we are giving you aid, we want you to do this.’ You can’t,” Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji also remarked.

Foote, who was appointed in 2017 by the Trump administration, recently criticized the Zambian government after two men who were caught in the act of having sexual relations “against the order of nature” were sentenced to 15 years in prison by a high court. He also took issue with words of President Lungu, who told Sky News that homosexual sex acts are unbiblical and refused to budge on the matter, saying that it is as sinful as bestiality.

“We know that there could be people who are homosexual in Zambia. But we don’t want to promote it, because we frown upon it — the practice. Most of us say it’s wrong. It’s unbiblical, un-Christian and we don’t want it,” Lungu said on Dec. 2.

“Why should we be forced to do it … [W]e want to be seen to be smart, to be seen [as] civilized and advanced and so on,” he continued. “If there are such countries which will allow bestiality, let them do it. But not here.”

Foote said that he was “horrified” at the sentence and the comparison of homosexuals to bestiality.

“I thought, perhaps incorrectly, that Christianity meant trying to live like our Lord, Jesus Christ,” he wrote in a statement. “I am not qualified to sermonize, but I cannot imagine Jesus would have used bestiality comparisons or referred to his fellow human beings as ‘dogs’, or ‘worse than animals’ — allusions made repeatedly by your countrymen and women about homosexuals.”

“Targeting and marginalizing minorities, especially homosexuals, has been a warning signal of future atrocities by governments in many countries,” Foote asserted. “In my heart, I know that real Zambian values don’t merit your country’s inclusion on that list, ever.”

According to Reuters, the Zambian government consequently sent a letter to Foote, taking issue with his words and stating that the ambassador is “no longer tenable.”

The U.S. subsequently decided to remove Foote from the country as Lungu does not want to work with him.

“Since Lungu says he does not want to work with Foote, there was no point of him remaining. Also don’t forget that there are security issues so Washington wants their man back,” an unnamed representative told Reuters. “The U.S. cannot be paying a salary to someone who cannot work because the hosts don’t want him.”

The AFP also reports that the representative advised, “We do not expect a replacement soon.” However, the U.S. desires “an open and frank relationship of mutual respect, commensurate with the generous aid provided to the Zambian people by the United States.”

As previously reported, the Trump administration launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality earlier this year, a move that Trump himself confirmed on social media in giving a nod to Pride Month.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Trump urged.

In February, NBC News reported that “[t]he U.S. embassy is flying in LGBT activists from across Europe for a strategy dinner to plan to push for decriminalization in places that still outlaw homosexuality — mostly concentrated in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.”

However, as previously reported, the Zambia Daily Mail published an editorial in July applauding Lungu’s refusal to cave to pressure from the West, noting that Zambia is a Christian country that seeks to be governed by biblical principles.

“In recent years, many developing countries have come under pressure from some sections of the Western world to embrace homosexuality in exchange for financial help. Those countries with the financial muscle use that to lure developing countries through hefty donations,” the piece read.

“For Zambia, which is a Christian nation as enshrined in the Constitution, embracing homosexuality is an affront to the declaration. Through the declaration as a Christian nation, Zambia chose to be governed by biblical principles,” it stated.

“The Bible is very clear about homosexuality; it is an abomination and is detestable before the eyes of God. It is a rebellion against God. God created human beings as male and female to get married and multiply and raise families.”

The outlet said that to disobey God is to provoke His wrath.

“God demonstrated His seriousness to His commands governing human sexuality when He rained down burning sulfur on Sodom and Gomorrah because of their involvement in homosexual activities (Genesis 19:24-25),” it outlines. “Whether proponents of homosexuality are aware or not, such acts attract the wrath of God.”

It also states that God’s design was for children to be brought up by both a mother and father, and to deprive a child of that opportunity only brings confusion.

“The proponents are subtly packaging homosexuality as a sexual orientation and right. In whatever way it is branded, homosexuality is an abomination and has no place in Zambia,” the editorial concludes.