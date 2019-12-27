Report: More Than One in Three 13-Year-Olds Have Been Exposed to Sexting

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

(The Christian Institute) By the age of 13, more than one in three children who use smartphones have been exposed to sexting, a parenting app has revealed.

Jiminy, which enables parents to check on their children’s phone use, analysed over 54 million messages and 1.5 million hours of phone usage to better understand the extent of sexting among children.

Its research showed that on phones monitored by the app, one in seven children had sent or received a sexual message by the age of ten.

