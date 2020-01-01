China Announces New Measures to Govern Religious Groups

(International Christian Concern) – On Dec. 30, China’s state-run media Xinhua reports that as of February 1, 2020, new administrative measures will come into force for any religious groups operating in China.

Two years after the 2018 revised Regulations on Religious Affairs have been put in place, the new “Administrative Measures for Religious Groups,” which aims to further regulate religious activities, have been approved.

The text of the measures consists of six chapters and 41 articles dealing with the organization, functions, offices, supervision, projects and economic administration of communities and groups at both a national and local level.

AsiaNews reports that every aspect of the life of religious communities — from formation, gatherings to annual and daily projects – is subject to approval by the government’s religious affairs department.

