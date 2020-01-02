Remains of More Than 2,000 Aborted Children Found in Late Abortionist’s Garage, Car Unable to Be Identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The remains of 2,400 aborted children who had been found stockpiled in an abortionist’s garage and in the trunk of one his vehicles will not be able to be identified due to decomposition and incomplete documentation, according to the Indiana Attorney General’s office.

As previously reported, many of the preserved babies were found by family members who were going through Ulrich Klopfer’s garage following his death on Sept. 3. Klopfer worked at Friendship and Family Planning Clinic of Gary, Women’s Pavilion Clinic in South Bend and Women’s Health Organization in Fort Wayne.

Additional remains were later found by investigators inside of the trunk of an old Mercedes-Benz parked at a business property in Dalton.

According to reports, the matter began when an attorney for the family contacted the Will County Coroner’s Office to request removal, and the coroner’s office in turn contacted the state’s attorney’s office and the county sheriff’s office.

“Upon conducting a thorough search of the property over the course of two days, utilizing nearly the full resources of the Will County Sheriff’s Department, 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were found among boxes of personal items, rusting cars, multitudes of soda cans and other random garbage stacked high to the ceiling in Dr. Klopfer’s garage,” reads a preliminary report released on Tuesday by the office of Attorney General Curtis Hill.

“The fetal remains were in various states of decay,” it outlines. “The remains were mostly found inside molding boxes and old Styrofoam coolers containing large red medical waste bags. It appeared as though each remain had been placed in a small clear plastic specimen bag for purposes of being medically preserved in a chemical suspected to be formalin, a formaldehyde derivative.”

The bags had information hand written on them, but with missing data, errors or damage due to formalin leakage. Documents regarding the abortions were also found with the boxes and coolers, but likewise were incomplete or with obvious errors.

Officials subsequently searched Klopfer’s three closed abortion facilities in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend, which they described as being “extremely cluttered,” with records being strewn about and mixed in with trash and personal belongings.

His vehicles parked at a business in Dalton were also searched, and one — a 1990’s Mercedes Benz — was found to have five bags and a box in the trunk that contained 165 preserved aborted babies, mixed in with trash and mouse droppings.

Hill’s office notes that the remains of the aborted children were transferred to the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office, but it is “unable to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains.” The coroner’s office will now proceed to provide burial for the babies according to Indiana law.

“It is the OAG’s intention to provide for a dignified burial of the fetal remains at a public cemetery in a non-denominational manner,” the report outlines. “[T]he OAG will ensure that the fetal remains are treated with the appropriate dignity and respect.”

WSBT-TV notes that Klopfer’s medical license was suspended by the state in 2015 due to poor record keeping and other violations.

He died at his home in September of natural causes.

Read the report from Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office in full here.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Klopfer would yell inflammatory or inappropriate statements at those who stood against the murder of the unborn.

“I don’t think you want me to tell you what he said because it was very sexual and very demeaning,” one man told the outlet.

“He called us a lot of names,” another stated, who oversees a chapel next door to Klopfer’s then-South Bend facility. “On Mother’s Day on one occasion, he came out to the whole crowd … and said, ‘All mothers are whores!’”

He said that he would notice Klopfer loading boxes into his trunk at the end of the day, and that he had contacted the health department out of concern as there seemed to be no medical waste provider, but nothing became of his call.

