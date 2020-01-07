Planned Parenthood Murdered Record Number of Unborn Babies in 2018-2019 While Receiving $616 Million in Taxpayer Funds

WASHINGTON — The abortion and contraception giant Planned Parenthood has released its annual report, which shows that the organization performed a record number of abortions during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, as 345,672 babies were murdered in their mother’s womb, up 12,915 from the year prior and up 24,288 from two years ago. Government funding was also at a record high, as Planned Parenthood received over $616 million in reimbursements and grants.

“Patients come to Planned Parenthood to make decisions over their own bodies and lives so they can actualize their dreams, and our health centers give them the tools to do it,” the organization wrote in its report. “As we step forward to meet new [legislative] challenges, we will continue to care — no matter what — so that every person can dream beyond what they are told is possible.”

The number of abortions equates to 947 a day, as the deaths of unborn children continue to climb with each passing year — an estimated 60 million children and counting since the 1973 Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade.

According to online data, Planned Parenthood performed 4,988 abortions in 1973, 85,207 in 1983, 134,251 in 1993, 236,500 in 2003, and 327,166 in 2013.

While abortions committed by the organization remained on the rise in 2018-2019, the provision of birth control continued to decrease, as it had done in years prior. Over 2.5 million people were provided with contraceptives in the 2018-2019 fiscal year — from temporary to permanent, down from 2.6 million in 2017-2018 and 2.7 million in 2016-2017.

Over 593,000 emergency contraception kits were issued, down from 631,000 and 730,000 in the two previous years.

By far, the largest service provided by Planned Parenthood was testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STD’s), which continues to climb from years prior. Over 4.9 million people were tested or treated for an STD, up from 4.7 million the year prior and 4.4 million in 2016-2017.

Over 240,000 were found to have a sexual disease, a figure that remained steady from the previous year. In 2016-2017, 222,000 people were diagnosed with an STI and 209,900 in the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

Like its abortion figures, government funding to Planned Parenthood was also at a record high, as the organization received over $616 million in reimbursements and grants. According to online information, the number continues to climb each year, as Planned Parenthood received $202 million in 2000, $305 million in 2005, $538 million in 2010 and $554 million in 2015.

$913 million was used for the nondescript category “medical services,” and $149 million was spent for advocacy. $48 million went toward influencing public policy, and $55 million was used for sexual education.

While the abortion giant has reported its “excess of revenue” in years prior, it did not include the information in its report released this week. In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood made a $244 million dollar profit.

“From the very beginning, Planned Parenthood organizations have fought for the world we want: a world where every person can control their own body and plan their own future,” it wrote in its report. “And we’ve never backed down, pushing our country forward and protecting the rights of all people.”

“Unwavering advocates for reproductive rights. That’s who we are.”

As previously reported, abortion “rights” proponents have claimed for years that abortion is necessary to allow women to work outside of the home and pursue careers. In the 1992 ruling of Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, a Reagan appointee, asserted that abortion has kept women in the workforce.

“For two decades of economic and social developments, people have organized intimate relationships and made choices that define their views of themselves and their places in society, in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fail,” she wrote on behalf of the court.

“The ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives,” she said.

In June 2016, while speaking before a gathering of Planned Parenthood supporters, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton similarly said that she believes legalizing abortion has helped to keep women in the workplace, and thus has aided the economy.

“[Roe v. Wade] transformed [women] because it meant that women were able to get educations, build careers, enter new fields, and rise as far as their talent and hard work would take them—all the opportunities that follow when women are able to stay healthy and choose whether and when to become mothers,” she asserted.

Clinton opined that birth control has likewise helped the economy because it has kept women in the workforce instead of at home raising children.

“Today, the percentage of women who finish college is six times what it was before birth control was legal,” she stated. “Women represent half of all college graduates in America and nearly half our labor force, and our whole economy, then, is better off.”

“The movement of women into the workforce, a paid workforce, over the past 40 years was responsible for more than $3.5 trillion in growth in our economy,” Clinton contended.

Planned Parenthood’s own feminist founder, Margaret Sanger, similarly decried what she characterized as women serving as “incubators.”

“Woman’s role has been that of an incubator and little more. She has given birth to an incubated race,” she wrote in “Woman and the New Race.” “In the mass, she has brought forth quantity, not quality. The requirement of a male dominated civilization has been numbers. She has met that requirement.”

“This is the dawn. Womanhood shakes off its bondage. It asserts its right to be free. In its freedom, its thoughts turn to the race. Like begets like. We gather perfect fruit from perfect trees,” Sanger said. “The relentless efforts of reactionary authority to suppress the message of birth control and of voluntary motherhood are futile. The powers of reaction cannot now prevent the feminine spirit from breaking its bonds. ”

However, in his article “The Calling of the Young Women to Marry and to Bear Children,” Den Hartog notes that the feminist mindset is far from the biblical exhortation in 1 Timothy 5:14 that young women are to “marry, bear children [and] guide the house.”

“[T]he role of mother in the home is greatly despised in our society. The career woman is glamorized. She is the liberated woman. She is the one who has insisted on her rights which, according to the spirit of our age, all women must by all means do. She has made a name for herself in the world,” he wrote.

“On the other hand, [according to the world,] the mother who stays home to give birth to and raise a family is an ignoramus. She is counted as a nothing. Her life is boring. She is wasting her time. She has submitted herself to some form of evil bondage that hopefully our world is now finally ridding itself of,” Hartog lamented.

He said that women who selflessly give of themselves to invest their lives in their children, to lovingly train them in the ways of the Lord, should be encouraged and applauded.

“With all these ideas bombarding the Christian woman today, she needs to know very clearly what her calling is before the Lord. She needs to be encouraged in our day. The godly woman who stays home to bear children and to sacrifice herself to raise them in the fear and admonition of the Lord needs to be praised,” Hartog outlined. “She needs to be told over and over of the great honor of her position and the great significance of her calling in the Church. ‘Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain; but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.’”