First Opposite-Sex Civil Partnerships Take Place in UK, Lamented as ‘Marriage-Lite’

(The Christian Institute) — Heterosexual civil partnerships can now take place in the United Kingdom, and the first ceremonies took place last week.

The law was changed after the Supreme Court ruled in June 2018 that civil partnerships should not only be available to same-sex couples.

The government agreed to change the law, and it estimates that around 84,000 opposite-sex couples will become civil partners this year.

The Christian Institute’s Deputy Director Simon Calvert said: “The problem with heterosexual civil partnerships is that it’s very much a low-commitment alternative to marriage. You don’t have to pledge to stay together for the rest of your life, and it’s easier to get out of.”

Continue reading this story >>