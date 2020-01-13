UK No-Fault Divorce Bill ‘Will Lead to More Broken Families,’ Warns Christian Group

(The Christian Institute) — Proposals to radically alter divorce law will create a “conveyor belt” that will be extremely difficult for couples to get off, the Coalition for Marriage has warned.

The pro-marriage group spoke out as the UK government’s Divorce, Dissolution and Separation bill began its parliamentary stages on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice announced the bill the day after “divorce day” – the Monday following the New Year when lawyers reportedly see a spike in couples beginning divorce proceedings.

Colin Hart, Chairman of Coalition for Marriage (C4M), said, “Far from helping families to stick together, making separating easier and quicker will lead to more divorces, more broken families and makes a mockery of the government’s claims to be pro-family.”

Continue reading this story >>