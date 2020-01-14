Planned Parenthood Opening ‘Well-Being Centers’ at Los Angeles High Schools, Will Offer Birth Control, Condoms

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Departments of Public Health and Mental Health, along with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, plan to open 50 so-called “well-being centers” at high schools throughout the City of Angels, making birth control, condoms and other “sexual health needs” available to youth.

“A high school senior decided recently that she wants to become sexually active with her boyfriend. But she is not yet comfortable talking to her mom about birth control and would be unable to get to a doctor’s appointment on her own. Instead, she walked over to the new well-being center at school during a free period,” reads a recent article from the Los Angeles Times.

“It was easy. Planned Parenthood runs a sexual healthcare clinic at Esteban Torres High School in East L.A. once a week,” it outlines.

The school is one of five locations where Planned Parenthood currently has an office, and dozens more are set to be established in the next three years. The Los Angeles Times notes that such centers will make birth control, condoms, contraception, sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing and pregnancy tests available to teens.

It also explains that under California law, children who are older than 12 can obtain these services without their parents’ consent — or knowledge.

Barbara Ferrer, who leads the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, told the outlet that the county has “one of the highest rates of chlamydia among this age group,” and that she hopes the centers will help to decrease positive STD tests in the next five years — as well as student absenteeism.

Planned Parenthood believes that the centers are beneficial as there may be a lack of “preventive care” for an age group whose “risk is highest” for “unprotected” sexual activity, along with other unhealthy practices, such as vaping, smoking or drinking.

“The on-campus Well-Being Centers aim to create a safe space in each school where students can receive the education and health services they need to lead healthy lives,” Planned Parenthood wrote in a news release.

“Now open in five high schools, the centers will eventually open on fifty high school campuses across L.A. County, and will offer services including health and wellness education services, sexual health services, peer leadership opportunities, parent education and support, and more.”

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between local partners to address the social, emotional, and sexual health needs of young people throughout Los Angeles County,” it stated.

The project is stated to cost approximately $12 million in the first year alone, and Planned Parenthood hopes to take over all 50 locations. It has invested $5 million into the effort for the first five years.

The Washington Examiner notes that the announcement comes on the heels of the already controversial sex education curriculum that was approved by the California Board of Education in spring 2019. Not only are children taught about transgenderism and bodily anatomy, but secondary schools may also teach about certain sex acts.

“Two of the recommended books drawing the most ire from parents were ‘Changing You,’ which includes cartoon illustrations of female and male genitalia for young children, and ‘S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties,’ which provides high schoolers with descriptions of how to perform anal sex and bondage,” the outlet explained last May.

1 Thessalonians 4:2-8 reads, “For ye know what commandments we gave you by the Lord Jesus. For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor — not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

“For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man but God, who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”