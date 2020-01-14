UK Psychotherapist Launches Legal Challenge Against NHS Over Use of Puberty-Blocking Drugs on Children

(The Christian Institute) — Children are unable to give informed consent to medical interventions for gender dysphoria, a former psychiatric nurse has said, as she launches a landmark legal challenge.

Susan Evans says the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) is rushing children into life-altering decisions. Many of these are often autistic.

She says she is concerned that gender-confused children are being offered “experimental treatment.”

Evans, a former employee at the clinic, is bringing the case to the High Court alongside the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is waiting for hormones from the clinic.

