Taal Volcano Poses Ongoing Threat in Philippines, Believers Offer Help, Hope

Philippines (Mission Network News) — Tremblors continue to rock the Philippines today following Sunday’s volcanic eruption south of Manila. According to government officials, 423 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the Taal region as of 10 pm local time last night.

Pastor Eniong Hilario with Asian Access says the Taal Volcano is within sight of a center they often use for training and retreats. “During the eruption, there was a lot of ashfall, and it reached our place where we live,” he says. …

“The area itself, where we had the Asian Access retreats, [is] owned by the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches,” Hilario says. “They are so kind to actually open the center as a possible place for those [who] have been affected [by] the volcanic eruption.”

Yesterday, authorities urged 450,000 residents to flee the area immediately surrounding Taal Volcano. The UN is helping with evacuation efforts; over 38,000 people have been relocated so far.

