UK Man Regrets Sex Change Operation, Says He Was ‘Trying to Escape Pain’ and Was Wrongly ‘Catapulted Through System’

A man who underwent drastic surgery to appear like a woman has now "detransitioned" and says he is glad to be living as a man once again.

Richard Hoskins, an author and criminologist, began living as a woman after his son David died and his second marriage ended.

He initially tried wearing makeup and ordering hormone treatments over the internet, but was forced to seek medical help when the drugs made him “desperately ill.”

“I didn’t have gender dysphoria – or gender confusion – as I had thought. I was trying to escape real, visceral and gut-wrenching pain.”

