Radical Feminists Torch German Journalist’s Car for Promoting Pro-Life March

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Right to Life UK

(The Christian Institute) Feminists have admitted destroying the car of a German journalist who endorsed a March for Life event.

Gunnar Schupelius’ home address was publicized in a threatening blog post by Feministische Autonome Zelle (FAZ) and the group has also taken responsibility for damaging two churches.

Schupelius is a columnist for the prominent BZ newspaper. He says the attack will not deter him.

On New Year’s Eve, the radical feminist group wrote that it had decided to “curtail his freedom” and attack him “where it hurts: with his car.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

,

Radical Feminists Torch German Journalist’s Car for Promoting Pro-Life March added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →