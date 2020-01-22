Abducted Christian Parliamentarian in Myanmar Released

(International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Christian parliamentarian U Hawi Tin, who was abducted on November 3, 2019 by the Arakan Army (AA), has been released.

The member of the Upper House for Chin State called his wife, Daw Khin Ei Sint, to inform her of his release, nearly three months after he was seized by AA fighters from a passenger ferry on the Kaladan River in Chin’s Paletwa township.

“We just talked with him on the phone,” she told Myanmar Times. “He didn’t tell me his location. A teacher was also released with him. I am happy. I think he might be home by this evening.”

Irrawaddy reports that his family members met him and were on their way home with him.

