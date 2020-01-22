Illinois Saw 7% Increase in Abortions in 2018: Over 42K Unborn Children Killed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released its annual abortion statistics report, which shows an increase of 3,000 more unborn children murdered in their mother’s womb in 2018 compared to 2017. A total of 42,441 preborn babies were killed throughout the fiscal year.

More than 36,000 of the mothers who obtained abortions were residents of the state, while more than 5,000 traveled to Illinois from another state.

According to the report and much like national statistics, the vast majority of Illinois women who obtained abortions — over 31,000 — were unmarried. More than 3,500, or 9.7 percent, were married. Another 2,000 were listed as “unknown.”

The majority of women — 21,745 — were in their twenties, with over 6,000 being in their early thirties. More than 3,000 of those obtaining abortions were teenagers, with 94 being age 14 or younger. The highest age block among youth were those college age 18-19.

By far, most of the abortions — more than 23,000 — were performed in Cook County. Other counties, such as Du Page, Lake and Will counties, were listed as committing more than 1,000 abortions each.

Most of the babies were up to 11 weeks (just under three months) gestation and most died by suction curettage, also known as vacuum aspiration.

The procedure entails the use of a suction or vacuum device to forcefully remove the child from the uterus, who is sucked up through a tube. A curette is then used to ensure that no body parts of the often-dismembered child were not left inside of the mother.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Second to suction currettage was a medical abortion via the use of the drug Mifepristone.

In Cook County, 754 mothers experienced complications, which the report generally classifies as “other” than infection or necessitating hospitalization.

View the report in full here.

As previously reported, last June, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill enshrining the “right” to abortion in Illinois, while explicitly stating that are no “independent rights” for the unborn.

“Every individual who becomes pregnant has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion, and to make autonomous decisions about how to exercise that right,” House Bill 2495 read. “A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of this state.”

“Today, we proudly proclaim that in this state [that] we trust women,” Pritzker said during the signing at the Chicago Cultural Center. “And in Illinois, we guarantee as a fundamental right a woman’s right to choose.”

While likely incidentally, the Illinois abortion statistic report was released just days before the 47th year of Roe v. Wade, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has resulted in the deaths of 61 million unborn children and counting.

The 1973 case centered on a Texas woman named Norma McCorvey who sought an abortion over an alleged rape. McCorvey later admitted that she had lied, writing in her book “I Am Roe” that she made up the rape story at the advice of her feminist attorneys to make her case more convincing.

She also never obtained an abortion, but placed her child up for adoption and went on to become a vocal pro-life advocate, even going to court in an effort to overturn the ruling.

“My decisions were wrong and I am fighting with every breath to change what has occurred,” McCorvey said in 2008. She died in 2017 at the age of 69 due to congestive heart failure.

Out of the seven justices who ruled in favor of Roe, five were Republican-appointed. The court discussed the reasons why abortion has historically been outlawed in the nation, including the binding vow of the Hippocratic Oath and the influence of Christian ethics. It also noted that in pagan nations such as Greece and Rome, “[a]ncient religion did not bar abortion.”

1 Thessalonians 4:2-8 reads, “For ye know what commandments we gave you by the Lord Jesus. For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor — not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

“For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man, but God, who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Ecclesiastes 11:5 also states, “As thou knowest not what is the way of the Spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child, even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all.”