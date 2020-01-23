Baby Born With Hands Smaller Than a Penny Goes Home After Beating Odds

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Alex Tim/Pexels

(The Christian Institute) A child born at 24 weeks weighing only twelve ounces has defied doctors’ expectations after being given just a five percent chance of survival.

Isabella Evans was Britain’s smallest premature baby in 15 years at the time of her birth last year, but after six months in the hospital, she is now home with her parents.

Her mother, Kym Brown, said: “Realistically, she shouldn’t be here. There were so many times we could have lost her. But she never stopped fighting.” …

Isabella had stopped growing at 21 weeks, and when her heart rate began falling the doctors carried out a Caesarean on mother Kym.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Baby Born With Hands Smaller Than a Penny Goes Home After Beating Odds added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →