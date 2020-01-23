Baby Born With Hands Smaller Than a Penny Goes Home After Beating Odds

(The Christian Institute) — A child born at 24 weeks weighing only twelve ounces has defied doctors’ expectations after being given just a five percent chance of survival.

Isabella Evans was Britain’s smallest premature baby in 15 years at the time of her birth last year, but after six months in the hospital, she is now home with her parents.

Her mother, Kym Brown, said: “Realistically, she shouldn’t be here. There were so many times we could have lost her. But she never stopped fighting.” …

Isabella had stopped growing at 21 weeks, and when her heart rate began falling the doctors carried out a Caesarean on mother Kym.

