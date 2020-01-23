Leave Islam, Lose Family: A Common Choice in Western Uganda

(International Christian Concern) – Abdallah Kule Josephat, who grew up in a strict Muslim household in Kamahango, Kasese District, Uganda, was forced to pack his belongings and leave his father’s home together with his wife, Biira Merciline, for leaving Islam. The couple’s world turned upside down in September 2019 when they realized that Islam was not true and that Christ was the only way to the Father.

“I was the first to convert to Christianity after listening to Pastor John Murabyo preach in the market. The message was so clear and powerful that I was convicted of my sins, and the Lord saved me that day,” said Abdallah, a 23-year-old father of three.

“I went back home and shared with my wife about my new birth, and she also decided to follow suit. I called the pastor to pray with my wife, and until now, he has been walking with us.”

Shortly after, Abdallah’s father discovered that his son had stopped going to the mosque to pray five times per day like he used to.

