Leave Islam, Lose Family: A Common Choice in Western Uganda

By on No Comment

Kampala, Uganda
Photo Credit: Judzie7/Wikipedia Commons

(International Christian Concern) Abdallah Kule Josephat, who grew up in a strict Muslim household in Kamahango, Kasese District, Uganda, was forced to pack his belongings and leave his father’s home together with his wife, Biira Merciline, for leaving Islam. The couple’s world turned upside down in September 2019 when they realized that Islam was not true and that Christ was the only way to the Father.

“I was the first to convert to Christianity after listening to Pastor John Murabyo preach in the market. The message was so clear and powerful that I was convicted of my sins, and the Lord saved me that day,” said Abdallah, a 23-year-old father of three.

“I went back home and shared with my wife about my new birth, and she also decided to follow suit. I called the pastor to pray with my wife, and until now, he has been walking with us.”

Shortly after, Abdallah’s father discovered that his son had stopped going to the mosque to pray five times per day like he used to.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Leave Islam, Lose Family: A Common Choice in Western Uganda added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →