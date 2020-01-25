Ethiopian Evangelicals Experiencing Persecution From Tribes, Islam, Orthodox

Ethiopia (Mission Network News) — Ethiopia — compared to its neighbors like Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan — is the tamest of the bunch when it comes to religious violence. But Greg Musselman with The Voice of the Martyrs Canada says that is changing.

“I have a close friend that is giving us information. Since he left many years ago and has gone back, he just said there is an increase of [Christian] persecution that’s happening,” Musselman says. …

Ethiopia hasn’t always been on VOM Canada’s Christian persecution radar. However, when Musselman took his first trip with the ministry 20 years ago, they were routed through Ethiopia and spent a few days there.

“While we were there, we met with evangelical Christians who had come from Orthodox backgrounds that were really struggling and undergoing persecution. So that was kind of an alert to us. We were not aware of that at the time.”

