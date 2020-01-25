Woman Who Was Given Hormone Blockers as Teen Joins Landmark Legal Case Against UK Gender Clinic

(The Christian Institute) — Giving powerful drugs to children who are confused about their gender puts them on a “torturous” path, a former transsexual has warned as she joined a major legal action against the NHS.

Keira Bell was given hormone blockers and cross-sex hormones when she a teenager, but has now returned to living as a woman.

She says: “I do not believe that children and young people can consent to the use of powerful and experimental hormone drugs like I did.”

Susan Evans, a former psychiatric nurse, launched the challenge, accusing the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) of rushing decisions.

