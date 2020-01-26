Five-Year Anniversary Memorial Held for Two Killed Kachin Baptist Teachers

MYITKYINA, Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – On Jan. 19, the fifth year anniversary of the death of two Kachin Baptist teachers was held at Jawbwan in Myitkyina.

According to Eleven Myanmar, the memorial was organized by Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) and attended by religious leaders, elders, bereaved families and more than 2000 Christians. At the memorial, the elder sister of murdered Kachin Baptist teacher Yan Lu Ra spoke words of sadness.

“I think there will be truth about the case. It’s been over five years and there is no culprit till now. My sister started her work as a volunteer teacher in May 2015. On the night they were raped and killed, there was a military column at the village. If there is cooperation (from the military), we can find out who committed the crime. I thank all those people working for the case,” she said.

The mother of Hkawn Nan Tsin, who was also a victim, spoke as well. She said that she wanted the offenders, allegedly from the Myanmar Army’s Infantry Battalion 503, to be brought to justice.

