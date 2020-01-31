Mo. Lawmaker Files Bill to Abolish Abortion in State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Republican lawmaker in Missouri has filed a bill that would make abortion illegal in the state with no exceptions.

Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, filed House Bill 2285 on Tuesday, also known as the “Abolition of Abortion in Missouri Act”.

“It is the intent of the general assembly to provide to unborn children the equal protection of the laws of this state; to establish that a living human child, from the moment of conception, is entitled to the same rights, powers, privileges, justice, and protections as are secured or granted by the laws of this state to any other human person,” the legislation states.

It nixes language in current state law that regulates abortion and eliminates current text citing the intention to adhere to related rulings issued by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“[I]t is the intention of the general assembly of the state of Missouri to … abolish abortion in this state,” reads the proposed change to a section that currently states, “[I]t is the intention of the general assembly of the state of Missouri to … regulate abortion to the full extent permitted by the Constitution of the United States, decisions of the United States Supreme Court and federal statutes.”

Another provision that says that “[n]o person shall perform or induce an abortion except a physician” would also be changed to simply read, “No person shall perform or induce an abortion.”

The bill further declares that the legislation “shall be enforced in relation to abortion regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal acts, laws, treaties, decisions, orders, rules, or regulations.”

“Any court decision purporting to enjoin this state from protecting innocent human life from the moment of conception shall be treated as nonauthoritative, void, and of no force,” it states.

Read the bill in full here.

According to his Facebook page, Rep. Moon identifies as a follower of Jesus Christ, serving as a a deacon, mission committeeman and elementary Sunday school teacher at High Street Baptist Church in Springfield. As previously reported, he recently asked Gov. Mike Parson that he not reinstate a statue of the Roman goddess Ceres to the capitol dome.

“Governor Parson, you and I have placed our trust in the same Lord, the God of the Bible. As such, I appeal to your good judgment, as a follower of Jesus Christ, to direct the Capitol Commission to not return the false god Ceres, the Roman goddess, to the top of the Capitol dome,” he wrote. “We serve a mighty God and we have need for no other god(s).”

As previously reported, in Idaho, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, submitted House Bill 361 last Friday, also known as the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act. The bill seeks to outlaw abortion in the state by eliminating an exception in current law that forbids criminal prosecution when the mother has given consent to kill her unborn child.