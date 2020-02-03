Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio Tweet Sexually-Charged Super Bowl Halftime Show Was ‘Best … Ever,’ ‘A+’

Former governor of Florida Jeb Bush and current Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted their approval of the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, which featured pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez wearing scantily-clad outfits, engaging in numerous sexual gestures and with Lopez mounting a stripper pole. Former governor and current Sen. Rick Scott also remarked that the show was “great,” but that “America was robbed” by not including the rapper Pitbull.

“Best Super Bowl half time show ever,” Bush wrote, generating 152K likes as of press time.

“@shakira & @JLo featuring BadBunny & J Balvin with an A+ #PepsiHalftime at #SuperBowlLIV,” posted Rubio, who identifies as a “follower of Christ” on his page.

“Great halftime show from @JLo and @Shakira. But no @Pitbull? America was robbed. #Dale #LoveFL,” Scott tweeted.

The performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which included the songs “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waiting for Tonight”, was decried by many on social media as being “inappropriate,” “sexually provocative,” “nasty,” “vulgar” and “soft porn.”

“Singers J. Lo and Shakira paired up for a 15-minute raunchfest of thongs and crotch shots and stripper poles and writhing around on the floor,” also wrote Daily Wire writer Joseph Curl. “At one point in the show, the two stars stood side by side and just shook their butts. Cue closeups.”

“And throughout, the female backup dancers were even more scantily clad, while the male dancers went hardcore S&M. Often, there were children dancing on the stage,” he wrote. “The whole thing was more appropriate for J Lo’s latest stripper movie, not primetime worldwide TV.”

The Associated Press reports that Lopez told the outlet on Saturday that she believed God ordained for her to be in the event this year.

“There were many years that I thought about doing the Super Bowl and that it was something that I wanted to do and even where I was talked to about it. This is when God choose me to do it,” she said. ““This is when it was meant to be. This is when it was destined to be and we’re ready and we can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

According to reports, the halftime show was meant — in part — to celebrate women’s empowerment and the performers’ Latin American heritage, but some say that it rather objectified women as sex objects.

“We have had so much positive discussion about not treating women like sexual objects, then they go and do this. You can’t cry that women need to be treated better then support this display of sexual objectifying,” one commenter wrote.

Likewise, a number of followers of Bush, Rubio and Scott took issue with their approval of the halftime show.

“It was a glorified strip show. Disgraceful that young girls watching [may] think it’s okay to exploit your body like that,” one commenter wrote to Bush.

“Seriously? You share Scripture everyday! They were literally pole dancing on stage,” another wrote to Rubio. “He was [engaging in a simulated sexual act on] her, and then they brought young girls up to dance and twerk. It’s shameful. My daughter was disgusted; my husband left the room because she was so embarrassed.”

“[A]ny public figure that would go to twitter to specifically praise that halftime show has lost my respect,” one commented about Scott.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.