Dr. John Whitcomb, Known for His Defense of Biblical Creation and the Great Flood, Passes Into Eternity

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — Dr. John Whitcomb, known as one of the “Fathers of the Modern Creationist Movement,” died this week at the age of 95. Fellow biblical Creation and apologist ministries are paying tribute to the theologian and author, known for books such as “The Genesis Flood” and the autobiography “Conversion of an Evolutionist.”

Whitcomb’s ministry announced his death on social media on Wednesday, advising that he had left this world peacefully in his sleep.

“It is with a mixture of sorrow and joy that we inform you that Dr. John C. Whitcomb entered into heavenly glory last night in his sleep,” the post stated. “While we will miss him dearly and are deeply saddened at his passing, we know that he is now with the Lord —awaiting the resurrection and reunion with all believers in Christ.”

It said that Whitcomb spent his final hours working on a paper, as is characteristic of the theologian and author.

Whitcomb was born again while attending college at Princeton University in the 1940s. He went on to become a professor at Grace Theological Seminary in Indiana, where he became a defender for a literal reading of Genesis, especially surrounding the global flood.

In 1961, he co-wrote “The Genesis Flood” with Henry Morris, who later founded the Institute for Creation Research (ICR). The following year, Whitcomb became the president of the board of Spanish World Gospel Missions, Inc., and also served for many years on the board of Grace Brethren Foreign Missions, with whom he also helped to plant a church in Puerto Rico.

Whitcomb wrote numerous other books, including “The World That Perished: An Introduction to Biblical Catastrophism,” “The Early Earth: An Introduction to Biblical Creationism,” and “Our Created Moon: Earth’s Fascinating Neighbor.” He also presented lectures throughout the country and around the world, and appeared in the 2010 biblical creation film “God of Wonders.”

Following word of his passing, ministries such as Ken Ham’s Answers in Genesis and Morris’ Institute for Creation Research paid tribute to Witcomb’s legacy — as he had been a special part of both endeavors.

“There’s no doubt ‘The Genesis Flood’ has been significantly used by the Lord as part of the foundation of the modern biblical creation movement,” Ham wrote. “This movement is a worldwide one, and I believe it is having a major impact in helping bring a new and very needed Reformation to call the church back to the authority of God’s Word, beginning in Genesis.”

“I have met numerous people around the world, including pastors, teachers, professors, and others, who told me that it was ‘The Genesis Flood’ that saved them from the liberal teaching that was undermining God’s Word in Genesis at their seminary, Christian college, or Bible college,” he said. “… I do believe he is one of the greatest theologians this world has seen, and we will so miss him.”

“Dr. Whitcomb helped construct the first modern comprehensive defense of early Genesis as history. Until he came along, those who understood from Scripture that creation took six days and the Flood covered the whole world had few theologians to champion their view,” also remarked Dr. Brian Thomas, a research associate with ICR. “Now, because of this great pioneer, generations of believers have full confidence that God meant exactly what He said, even in the first chapters of the book of beginnings.”

The memorial service for Whitcomb will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Indianapolis.

