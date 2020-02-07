Members of Scottish Parliament Call for Memorial to Honor Christian Heroine of the Holocaust

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — Politicians have called for a national memorial to be built in honor of a Christian heroine of the Holocaust.

Jane Mathison Haining was a Scottish missionary in Hungary who refused to stop caring for Jewish girls as World War II broke out.

Despite orders to return home, she wrote, “If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness.”

