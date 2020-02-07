Members of Scottish Parliament Call for Memorial to Honor Christian Heroine of the Holocaust

By on No Comment

(The Christian Institute) Politicians have called for a national memorial to be built in honor of a Christian heroine of the Holocaust.

Jane Mathison Haining was a Scottish missionary in Hungary who refused to stop caring for Jewish girls as World War II broke out.

Despite orders to return home, she wrote, “If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

,

Members of Scottish Parliament Call for Memorial to Honor Christian Heroine of the Holocaust added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →