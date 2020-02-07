Plans for Bible Distribution in China Not Deterred by Coronavirus

(Mission Network News) — Bibles For The World is not letting the coronavirus get in the way of bringing scripture to the Chinese people.

The coronavirus has caused over 500 deaths around the world since it began in Wuhan, China. It has sickened over 25,000 people, although over 1,000 have already recovered.

But John Pudaite, president and CEO of Bibles For The World, says, “We continue to feel that it should not deter us from our commitment to provide God’s word there and to get the Gospel to the people of China.” …

“We have a trip planned to China in April. And at this point, even though we’re monitoring the situation, as I mentioned, we intend to go as we have planned and provide that support to the Christians and to the Church in China, to the Body of Christ and also to equip them with God’s word so they can get active and involved in evangelizing and sharing the message, the good news of Jesus Christ with their neighbors and Chinese people.”

Continue reading this story >>