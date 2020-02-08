‘Divorce on Demand’ Challenged in UK House of Lords

(The Christian Institute) — No-fault divorce is “fundamentally flawed” and the government has ignored its own consultation on the matter, the House of Lords has been told.
Numerous members of the House of Lords raised issues with the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill at its second reading on Wednesday.
The Christian Institute has repeatedly warned against the plans, saying the proposals will increase the current levels of divorce. …
Under the new system, the five facts would be scrapped and an individual would be allowed to walk away from their marriage without having to give a reason and with no opportunity for their spouse to contest it.
