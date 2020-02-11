UK Members of Parliament: Stay-at-Home Parents Deserve More Support From Gov’t

(The Christian Institute) — The government should appoint a Minister for Families to support stay-at-home parents, MPs have said.

A group of 44 Conservative MPs has written to the Prime Minister urging him to champion the rights of single-earner families, which they say help to meet his manifesto promise to “strengthen families.”

They say that parents who choose to stay at home to look after their children, rather than returning to work, deserve support but have been largely forgotten by policymakers. …

Ranil Jayawardena MP, a former director of the Conservative Christian Fellowship and a vice chairman of the Conservative Party, praised stay-at-home parents in an article for The Telegraph.

