Switzerland Votes to Criminalize Public ‘Hate Speech,’ Discrimination Against Homosexuals

BERN — Voters in Switzerland have approved a referendum to include so-called sexual orientation in the country’s anti-discrimination statutes, prohibiting public “hate speech” and denigration of homosexuals, as well as inciting hatred through text or images. Violators could face up to three years behind bars.

More than 63 percent of voters approved the referendum on Sunday, with nearly 37 percent voting against. However, voter turnout was stated to be low, with only about 41 percent of registered voters casting their ballot.

Members of Parliament voted in 2018 to amend Article 216 bis of the Criminal Code of Switzerland to include homosexuals in an existing law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, or religion. Those who opposed the move took up petitions, enough to hold a public referendum on the matter.

According to Deutsche Welle, “Sunday’s referendum decided on legislation to specifically outlaw hate speech and discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation with jail terms of up to three years.”

Jurist also reports, “The new provision will prohibit public statements or actions that violate the human dignity of a person or group and which therefore incite a climate of hatred and endanger the peaceful coexistence of society. It will also be an offence to refuse to provide someone with a service that is publicly on offer because of their sexual orientation.”

The law will not apply to private discussions between friends and family, or public debate on the topic of discrimination.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

