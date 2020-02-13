Still No Word From Abducted Malaysian Pastor Three Years Later

Malaysia (Mission Network News) — Mysterious attackers took Pastor Raymond Koh from his vehicle on this day three years ago.
As captured on a nearby surveillance camera, three black SUV’s surrounded his car and pulled him over. More assailants quickly arrived, and in less than a minute he was being driven away.
Malaysia’s Human Rights Commission would later blame the attack on on a special branch the Malaysian police, but no one has officially taken the blame. We still don’t know where Pastor Koh is.
Now, Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) USA has released a petition, available for anyone to sign, demanding that the Malaysian government release any information about Raymond Koh and his whereabouts.
