Chinese House Church Closed by 300 Officials, 11 Christians Injured

LANXI, Zhejiang (ChinaAid) — On Dec. 1, 2019, hundreds of government and public security personnel were dispatched to close a house church in Lanxi and disperse the 30 Christians who were gathering. During the incident, 11 church members were seriously injured and the church assets confiscated.

On the morning of the incident, Lanxi officials sent more than 300 government personnel, led by uniformed public security officers, to surround a local house church where 30 Christians were gathering. Law enforcement officers forced their way into the private house to clear the scene.

If any church attendees resisted or took photos, the authorities would hit or kick them. Of the 11 injured Christians, some sustained fractures while others had their hair pulled out of their heads or were put in headlocks.

Finally, church members who resisted the authorities were arrested and released after intimidation. All of the church assets used for services were also removed.

Continue reading this story >>