Chinese House Church Closed by 300 Officials, 11 Christians Injured

By on No Comment

Chinese house church raid
Photo Credit: ChinaAid

LANXI, Zhejiang (ChinaAid) On Dec. 1, 2019, hundreds of government and public security personnel were dispatched to close a house church in Lanxi and disperse the 30 Christians who were gathering. During the incident, 11 church members were seriously injured and the church assets confiscated.

On the morning of the incident, Lanxi officials sent more than 300 government personnel, led by uniformed public security officers, to surround a local house church where 30 Christians were gathering. Law enforcement officers forced their way into the private house to clear the scene.

If any church attendees resisted or took photos, the authorities would hit or kick them. Of the 11 injured Christians, some sustained fractures while others had their hair pulled out of their heads or were put in headlocks.

Finally, church members who resisted the authorities were arrested and released after intimidation. All of the church assets used for services were also removed.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Chinese House Church Closed by 300 Officials, 11 Christians Injured added by on
View all posts by China Aid →