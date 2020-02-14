Dem. Alabama Lawmaker Files Bill Requiring Men to Get Vasectomies at 50 in Response to Abortion Ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Democratic lawmaker in Alabama has proposed a bill that would require men in the state to obtain a vasectomy at age fifty, or after the birth of their third child, in response to last year’s Human Life Protection Act, which bans most abortions in the state.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” the introduction to House Bill 238 reads, which describes itself as being legislation “relating to family planning.”

It declares that “[a] man, at his own expense, shall undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

Read the bill here.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, acknowledged to AL.com that her bill, filed on Thursday, is in response to legislation passed last year that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The pro-life measure was struck down by a federal judge last October.

“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill. … It always takes two to tango,” she stated. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”

Hollis identified herself to the outlet as being “both” pro-life and so-called pro-choice.

“I do not believe that women should use abortion as a birth control, but I do believe that if a women is raped or if it’s incest or anything like that, then she has the choice to do what she wants to do,” she said.

According to Yellowhammer News, during last year’s debate on House Bill 314, the Human Life Protection Act, Hollis read a poem called “If My Vagina Was a Gun,” which compares the gun rights debate to the right to obtain an abortion.

“If my vagina was a gun, you’d say what it holds is private. From cold dead hands we could pry; you surely would riot. If my vagina was a gun, its rights would all be protected, no matter the body count or the children affected,” it said.

As previously reported, another Democratic lawmaker similarly made controversial statements last year in his opposition to the Human Life Protection Act.

“I’m not about to be the male telling a woman what to do with her body. She has the right to make her decision herself,” Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, told reporters. “Some kids are unwanted. So, you kill them now or kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or kill them later.”

He later provided an explanation and defense of his words, stating that societal circumstances are killing people, and so people are killed anyway, whether now or later. Therefore, “what’s the difference?”

“We close rural hospitals, 13 already, and Cooper Green hospital in Birmingham. And so, you kill them anyway. And then, you put them in jail. … I get reports of two people dying in jail a night. … People get hung in jail,” he said. “We had a raid in prison the other day. They collected so many weapons and so many cell phones and so much marijuana in the jail themselves. And then we’ve got a jail system where we’ve got one guard for 200 prisoners. You kill them anyway.”

“And then, you deny them food stamps. You’re saying that you’ve got to get drug tested to get food stamps. Because you’re on drugs, you’ve got to starve to death. So, therefore, you kill them anyway.”

Proverbs 14:1-2 says, “Every wise woman buildeth her house, but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands. He that walketh in his uprightness feareth the Lord, but he that is perverse in his ways despiseth Him.”