China Appoints New Hong Kong Chief Known for Christian Persecution

By on No Comment

Chinese Cross
Photo Credit: ChinaAid

Hong Kong/Macau (International Christian Concern) In the midst of fighting the Coronavirus epidemic, China has announced that it will put Xia Baolong, previously known for removing thousands of crosses from churches in Zhejiang province, in charge of the cabinet-level office that oversees Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

Xia, 67, the vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will replace Zhang Xiaoming as director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office, while reducing incumbent chief Zhang Xiaoming’s authority in an unexpected demotion.

Xia is a former close aide to President Xi Jinping who served as Communist Party chief of Zhejiang province and initiated a crackdown on Christian churches several years ago.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

China Appoints New Hong Kong Chief Known for Christian Persecution added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →