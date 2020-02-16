China Appoints New Hong Kong Chief Known for Christian Persecution

Hong Kong/Macau (International Christian Concern) – In the midst of fighting the Coronavirus epidemic, China has announced that it will put Xia Baolong, previously known for removing thousands of crosses from churches in Zhejiang province, in charge of the cabinet-level office that oversees Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

Xia, 67, the vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will replace Zhang Xiaoming as director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office, while reducing incumbent chief Zhang Xiaoming’s authority in an unexpected demotion.

Xia is a former close aide to President Xi Jinping who served as Communist Party chief of Zhejiang province and initiated a crackdown on Christian churches several years ago.

