Baby Born With Head the Size of a Melon Defies Doctors’ Odds

(The Christian Institute) — A baby born with a head as large as a melon is defying expectations after his parents ignored the doctors who advised them to have an abortion.

At 20 weeks, Lorenzo Pontone was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition which causes fluid to build up in the skull, making the brain swell.

But despite doctors warning that he would be unlikely to survive birth, mother Nikky and father Fernando chose to continue the pregnancy.

Nikky said: “As the pregnancy went on, the doctors told us he was at high risk of being stillborn or not surviving after birth. They said he would be blind, won’t walk, will be deaf and have seizures.”

